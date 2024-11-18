In a decisive outcome at the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Convention held on November 17, 2024, Dalitso Kabambe has been elected the new President of the party, securing a strong mandate for the next five years.

The convention, which took place in Mzuzu, was a significant moment for UTM as it charted its course for the upcoming 2025 general elections.

Kabambe won by a landslide, outpacing his rivals by a wide margin. He garnered a commanding number of votes, leaving his competitors far behind.

In the leadership race, Newton Kambala secured just 26 votes, Patricia Kaliati received 21 votes, and Dr. Mathews Chinombo Mtumbuka obtained 22 votes. The total votes cast were a clear indication of Dr Kabambe’s overwhelming popularity within the party.

With this victory, Dr Kabambe has earned the confidence of UTM’s delegates, who have entrusted him with the responsibility of leading the party into the next phase of its political journey. His election marks a pivotal moment for UTM, as the party looks to capitalize on his leadership in the run-up to the 2025 elections.

Dr Kabambe’s victory is not just a personal achievement but also a signal of UTM’s readiness to take on the political challenges of Malawi’s future.

With a clear and unified leadership, the party now looks ahead to the task of offering Malawians a government that promises change, transformation, and a brighter future.

As he takes on the role of President, Dr Kabambe will work towards uniting the party, building momentum for UTM’s campaign, and addressing the issues that matter most to the people of Malawi. The delegates’ conference in Mzuzu has set the stage for what promises to be a significant political journey for UTM and its new leader.