As one of celebrating with their customers and commemorating the launch of Mkango SC, 665, SeedCo Malawi will, on Saturday, 14 December, host a prestigious golf tournament at Lilongwe Golf Club in Lilongwe.

According to the statement released by Seedco Marketing Manager Oneka Sitali, the event will bring agricultural enthusiasts to celebrate this groundbreaking innovation and its potential to transform Malawian agriculture.

She added that the tournament will feature exciting days and arrays of activities.

“We opened registration yesterday at 10 am, we already have 118 golfers registered.

There is also a Professional Category Purse worth MK3 million; There will be only local professional golfers participating, and registration will close on 12 December 2024. In this tournament we are targeting a field of 150 golfers playing over 2 days,” she explained.

Sitali further stated that SeedCo Malawi has introduced its latest product innovation: the Mkango SC 665 hybrid maize variety, which is to complement the existing Mkango 600 series.

“This cutting-edge seed is designed to transform maize farming practices across Malawi, offering a resilient and high-yielding solution tailored to the country’s diverse agricultural landscape,” said Sitali.

She further emphasizes that the seed has been developed through rigorous research and breeding programs, Mkango SC 665 is specifically designed to withstand the challenges posed by climate change