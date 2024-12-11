Police in Kawale, Lilongwe, have condemned the fracas that erupted on December 9 -10, 2024, in Area 2 which resulted in the torching of property of millions of kwacha and left some young men in critical condition.

According to Kawale Police PRO Precious Phiri, on December 9, it is on record that some young men went on a rampage, attacking people with panga knives for a reason that we are yet to establish.

“During this attack, three young men, including a 10-year-old boy, were hacked and were referred to Kamuzu Central Hospital in critical condition. The following day, irate villagers retaliated targeting the suspected ring leader.

“As Police, we rushed to the scene of the crime to calm down the situation, but we found irate villagers already gone. They had set ablaze two cars, a house, two motorcycles, and household items belonging to Nelson Kumchima,” he explained.

Phiri told Malawi24 that, they have launched investigations to uncover what transpired and bring perpetrators to book.

Kawale Police is therefore requesting collaboration during their investigations.