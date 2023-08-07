A 27-year-old barber identified as Mickson Kwenda has been arrested at Jenda in Mzimba for allegedly stealing 14 cellphones belonging to clients at a barbershop where he worked for three days.

Jenda Police spokesperson Macfarlane Mseteka says Kwenda was employed on 1 August 2023 as a barber and after working for three days, customers brought 14 cellphones to be charged.

Kwenda is reported to have asked his boss to buy him some chips during lunch time,.

After his boss left, Kwenda walked away with the 14 cellphones valued at K1.6 million.

Kwenda has since been charged with theft by servant, which is contrary to section 286 of the penal code, and he is set to appear before court soon.

Kwenda hails from Kapola village, Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu district.