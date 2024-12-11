On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, the Dowa First Grade Magistrate Court convicted and sentenced Njenda Tembo, 44, a Burundian national, and Abasi Barakatu, 52, a Rwandan national, to five years imprisonment with hard labour for illegal possession of a firearm and five live rounds of ammunition.

According to Dowa Police PRO Ally Sitima, Police prosecutor Sub Inspector Monica Chafulumira told the court that on November 8, 2024, police received a tip-off from well-wishers about the duo’s attempt to sell the firearm and ammunition at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

“Acting on this information, officers from Dowa and Dzaleka conducted a follow-up operation and apprehended the suspects in possession of the illegal items. Both the firearm and ammunition were seized, and the suspects were taken into custody. During court proceedings, the accused pleaded guilty to the charges,” she explained.

Sitima further noted that, In mitigation, the suspects appealed for leniency, citing their status as first-time offenders.

However, the state, represented by Sub Inspector Chafulumira, pushed for a stricter penalty, arguing that as refugees, the accused were expected to uphold good conduct and not endanger public safety.

First Grade Magistrate Yohane Nkhata agreed with the prosecution, emphasizing that Malawi is a peaceful country and the possession of prohibited weapons by refugees cannot be tolerated.

As a result, the court sentenced both Tembo and Barakatu to five years imprisonment for hard labour.