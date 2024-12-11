South African gospel choir Joyous Celebration is expected to perform in Malawi at the Bingu International Convention Centre ( BICC) in Lilongwe on December 20, 2024, in a Mega Gospel Concert.

Speaking to Malawi, one of the organisers, Godfrey Zulu, said so far, they have done 70 per cent of the preparations, and they are still pushing to make sure that everything is in order by the time they are here.

Zulu added that this will be a perfect opportunity for Malawians to be part of the history and experience great performances from Joyous Celebration.

According to Zulu, they started preparing this event way back in 2022, and they have been planning and putting resources together to make sure that they have a successful and reaching this far. They have reached a very big milestone.

He also noted that tickets to the show are being sold on Mpamba and web tickets, and those people who are not using Mpamba can use Airtel Money and also a Visa to make the payments.

In her remarks, Joyous Celebration manager Boniswa M’boma said people should come in large numbers and experience a live performance of Joyous Celebration.

She added that, as Joyous Celebration they are very confident that this show will be a success.

“So people should expect a time of praise and worship together with South Africans in their own country, and we can’t wait to receive the love from the people that supported us for all these years, and also to just enjoy, have fun in the presence of the Lord and to also take pictures with them,” she explained.

Known for their dynamic performances and inspirational music, Joyous Celebration will be performing in the country for the first time.

The concert organised by Psalm Celebrations is aimed at bringing together the community through uplifting music.

Joyous Celebration will share the stage with the country’s acts such as Psalmist Zulu, Great Angels Choir and Ndirande Anglican Voices.