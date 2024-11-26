The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has ordered the immediate suspension of operations at three fuel service stations for selling fuel to customers in jerrycans.

In a statement, MERA said the three stations in question are MT MERU Santhe in Kasungu, PUMA Gemini, and TOTAL Ufulu in Lilongwe.

According to MERA, the suspension is a result of the stations selling fuel to customers in jerrycans and storing drums and jerrycans filled with fuel. “The Service Stations conduct undermined efforts to ensure equitable distribution and access of fuel to the public which is a serious violation of the Liquid Fuels and Gas Act,” states MERA.

The lifting of the suspensions will depend on the service stations’ implementation of measures to prevent the reoccurrence of the malpractice. MERA has urged consumers to report any fuel service stations suspected of engaging in illegal practices to the nearest police station or to contact MERA directly.

This move is part of MERA’s efforts to combat malpractices in the fuel trading sector and ensure fair access to fuel for all Malawians amid the fuel crisis. MERA has also recently imposed a ban on the sale of fuel in jerrycans, drums, and other similar containers in major cities.