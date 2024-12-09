Lilongwe Police over the weekend arrested 28-year-old Fatsani Raphael for vandalizing the newly rehabilitated M1 road at Amina roundabout and stealing the interlocking bricks at around 03:00 hours.

Lilongwe Police PRO Hastings Chigalu said that the suspect was using a Toyota Ractis motor vehicle registration number BY 2148, alongside his accomplice who is currently on the run and removed the interlocking bricks that were constructed to separate the dual carriageway, and loaded them in the car which they systematically parked to look as if it was on a breakdown.

“But when Lilongwe Police motor vehicle patrol team known as Zone One stopped at the scene which is near Crossroads Hotel, to find out what was going on after becoming suspicious, a suspect started to run away.

“The development alerted the law enforcers who started searching after detaining the other suspect (Raphael). This led to the discovery of the bricks that were loaded in the car,” explained Chigalu.

According to Chigalu, police impounded the car and arrested the suspect who resides in Area 23, and he is expected to appear in court soon to answer Vandalism and Theft charges.

Currently, the manhunt for the other runaway suspect is underway.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Police strongly condemns all acts of vandalism and theft that have recently targeted the newly rehabilitated city road infrastructure. It further warns residents that the long arm of the law will not spare any person found perpetrating such uncivilized and detrimental behaviour.

The suspect hails from Traditional Authority Mulumbe in Zomba District.