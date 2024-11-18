In a decisive shake-up, the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has revamped the coaching staff of the Malawi Queens following a series of underwhelming performances.

Head coach Joana Kachilika and her assistant Eleanor Mapulanga were relieved of their duties, effective immediately, as part of the overhaul.

NAM President Abigail Kawamba emphasized the urgency for change, stating, “The Malawi Queens have a legacy to uphold, and our recent results fail to meet the expectations of the nation or reflect the team’s true potential.”

To chart a fresh path, NAM appointed renowned former netball stars Peace Chawinga and Mary Waya as co-coaches. Both bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the game, with the hope their leadership will rejuvenate the team.

As part of the restructuring, Kachilika will take on a new role as coach of the Under-21 junior team, a move NAM described as an opportunity for her to nurture emerging talent.

The decision has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with some applauding the bold step toward progress and others expressing concern over the handling of the outgoing coaches.

With Chawinga and Waya now at the helm, the Queens are gearing up for upcoming international tournaments, and supporters are optimistic this new direction will restore the team’s glory on the global stage.