Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe has been punched in the face as food suppliers have suspended their services due to outstanding K600 Million, which dates back to 2022.

Miriam Kumbani, one of the suppliers, says the suspension is to force KCH management to settle the debts and expect them to sort the suppliers come February as agreed, or they will involve parliament about the issue.

Kumbani further said suppliers and management have agreed on the time space, though they are not satisfied with the reasons KCH management raised that there has been a change of management system.

“Most of us as suppliers are not farmers, some are, but a number of us, we have to buy from others and we do take loans from banks and we have agreements with them and this payment delay by KCH is giving us troubles” Kumbani explains

Controller of Health and Administration support services at KCH, Yohane Bines, has pleaded with the service providers to hold patience until February 2025 for the matter to be resolved.

He further said KCH is allocated 52 million kwacha only for food, which he highlighted is not enough to cover the hospital’s food bills.