The cost of living continues to climb as cooking oil prices have increased yet again, leaving many Malawians struggling to make ends meet. As of today, a 5-litre bottle of Kukoma cooking oil is now priced at K29,900, while the 2-litre bottle is selling for K11,900 in Chipiku Stores.

This sharp rise in prices has sparked concerns among consumers. Many are asking, “If prices are this high in Chipiku, what will they be like in other local shops?”

The continuous increase in the cost of essential goods, including cooking oil, is adding immense pressure on already burdened households. Despite the skyrocketing prices, salaries remain stagnant, forcing many Malawians to make difficult choices about their daily needs.

“It’s heartbreaking,” one shopper commented. “Every day, prices go up, but our salaries remain the same. How are we supposed to survive?”

Economists attribute the rise in cooking oil prices to various factors, including global economic conditions, the depreciation of the Malawi Kwacha, and high production costs. However, these explanations offer little solace to citizens who feel the impact directly on their wallets.

The government has yet to respond to this latest price hike. In the meantime, Malawians are calling for urgent measures to stabilize the economy and provide relief for struggling households.

As the cost of living continues to rise, the question on everyone’s mind remains: How much more can Malawians endure?