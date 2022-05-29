Organization partners with Bushiri to construct house for mouth painter

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has partnered with Lilongwe-based local NGO, Hope for the Hopeless (HfH), to support mouth painter Chrisford Chayera.

Chayera last week presented his paintings to Bushiri in which he painted Bushiri and his wife.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Publicist for Bushiri, Ephraim Nyondo, said that through the partnership, Bushiri will fund HfH to construct a modern house for Chayera and will also help market and sell Chayera’s art-pieces to his international visitors.

He added that Bushiri saw Chayera on Zodiak TV showcasing the pictures he had painted and Bushiri invited Chayera to meet him in person on Sunday night of 22nd May this year.

“Prophet Bushiri has been doing a lot of initiatives to reach out to those who are struggling with life as such this initiative will make the whole world to know about his rare talent and skills in the art of painting,” he explained.

On his part, Director for the organization Felix Sikwese commended Bushiri for the generosity towards Chayera who draws great pictures with his mouth.

He then said that that it’s very rare for most people in the country to help others at the right time until when a situation, condition, illness or problem becomes worse.

“I therefore beg all peace-loving Malawians to not wait for the worst to happen. In so doing, you will save lives property, resources, time, taxpayers money and create a better Malawi for future generation,” he said.

On his part, Chrisford Chayera thanked Bushiri for the initiative which he said is going to change his life and to him is like a dream coming into reality.

He noted that Malawi has a lot of raw talent, creativity and innovation but there is lack of support from the leaders. He urged those who have capacity to support others to do so.

Hope for Hopeless Initiative Organization was formed in 2018 with aim of combating Gender Based Violence (GBV) abuses, poverty, mental health disorders and hopelessness.

