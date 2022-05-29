Youth organization postpones solidarity march

An organization called My Community, My Responsibility has postponed a solidarity march it planned to hold after getting assurances from the Ministry of Youth and Sports that the ministry will address concerns raised by youth in the country.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Director for the organization Brian Khembo said that they were asked to consider not holding the Solidarity March and the officials led by Minister of Youth Richard Chimwendo assured them that they will make sure that all problems facing the youth are addressed.

He added that one notable case was the one concerning Kondwani Phiri who is accused of operating an unregistered money lending institution called Greenlight Investment despite the owner applying for a license from Reserve Bank of Malawi which was not issued.

According to Khembo, the minister said he will make sure that case should be dropped in court.

He also said that they had a meeting with the Reserve Bank Governor of which Governor presented some of the issues pertaining to Kondwani Phiri’s case.

According to Khembo, they pleaded with the Governor so that the case should be dropped and should go for outside of court settlement.

“The officials called for lawyers representing Mr. Phiri to meet with lawyers from RBM so that they map the way forward on how they can deal with the case outside the court,” he said.

He added that My Community, My Responsibility is not a politically motivated group as such they believe in dialogue and proper communication for the benefit of all the youths in the country.

“Our organization doesn’t want to be seen as a stubborn group but rather a group of young men who want to bring change to different societies in the country,” he explained.