Devotion: It’s victory upon victory

2 Corinthians 2: 14 (Amp) ” But thanks be to God, who in Christ always leads us in triumph [as trophies of Christ’s victory] and through us spreads and makes evident the fragrance of the knowledge of God everywhere.”

Your life is programmed for victory always because you are more than a conqueror (Rom 8:37). We are led from victory to victory, from success to success. We move from glory to glory. Believe this and let it be your daily confession. If you believe otherwise and confess otherwise you will walk in defeat. I refuse to be defeated in my life. Don’t accept to live lower than what God intended you to live. Don’t quit because of challenges. Even victors face challenges but they stand and win. You may fall but learn to rise up and proceed. Victory in any game is declared at the end.

Your end has been declared by God. His counsel will stand and nobody except you can change His declarations on your life. You have a good ending. However, he may not tell you every detail and challenges that will happen as you are moving from the beginning to the end because you may walk by sight and not by faith. Therefore, don’t quit before the end.

Isaiah 46:9-10 ” Remember the former things of old: for I am God, and there is none else; [I am] God, and there is none like me; declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times things that are not [yet] done; saying, my counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure.”

Psalm 37:37. “Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace.”

Jer 29:11 “For I know what I have planned for you,’ says the Lord. ‘I have plans to prosper you, not to harm you. I have plans to give you a future filled with hope.”

CONFESSION

I am programmed for success and victory in Christ. I move from victory to victory because greater is He who is in me than the one who is in the world. In Jesus Name. Amen

