Be Forward Wanderers

Nomads Blessing: Silver captain joins Wanderers

Be Forward Wanderers have made their fifth signing in two days by roping in Silver Strikers captain Blessings Tembo on a three year deal.

This comes just 24 hours after signing four players in readiness for CAF Champions League.

Be Forward Wanderers

Tembo (R) after signing the contract

Tembo, who has joined as a free agent, demanded a K5 million signing on fee and a monthly salary of K400 000 but his former club offered him K3 million signing on fee and a monthly salary of K300 000 which he turned down to switch his allegiance to the Blue side of the town.

Wanderers’ liason officer Chiyembekezo Zidana confirmed the development to Malawi24.

“He has signed a three year contract with us,” he said.

Earlier on, there were fears that the deal was collapsing as Silver Strikers officials were rocked in serious meeting with the player to try to convince him to stay but their efforts proved futile as Tembo had already made his decision to move to Blantyre.

He becomes the second captain from the Central Bankers to join the Lali Lubani boys.

Last season, the then captain Lucky Malata dumped the Bankers for Wanderers in almost similar situation.

