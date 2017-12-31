Nomads Blessing: Silver captain joins Wanderers

Be Forward Wanderers have made their fifth signing in two days by roping in Silver Strikers captain Blessings Tembo on a three year deal.
This comes just 24 hours after signing four players in readiness for CAF Champions League.
Tembo, who has joined as a free agent, demanded a K5 million signing on fee and a monthly salary of K400 000 but his former club offered him K3 million signing on fee and a monthly salary of K300 000 which he turned down to switch his allegiance to the Blue side of the town.
Wanderers’ liason officer Chiyembekezo Zidana confirmed the development to Malawi24.
“He has signed a three year contract with us,” he said.
Earlier on, there were fears that the deal was collapsing as Silver Strikers officials were rocked in serious meeting with the player to try to convince him to stay but their efforts proved futile as Tembo had already made his decision to move to Blantyre.
He becomes the second captain from the Central Bankers to join the Lali Lubani boys.
Last season, the then captain Lucky Malata dumped the Bankers for Wanderers in almost similar situation.
Apite akazione muzingophanako kukanganila malo ufuse Nthidwa uzikamenya mapenate chocho ukalikhalila nthabwa imeneyo ndi noma
Blessings Or No Blessings Silver Will Remain Silver, Paja Mutatenga Lucky Munkati Silver Yatha, Hahahaha!! Sibola Mukanatenga Sibale Uja, Tengani Eni Kupeza Maplayer Ndifeyo Tipeza Machine Ena Kmaso Akanakhala Mwakale Bola Kkkkk Osadanda Mabankers Ntchito Igwirika Next Season We Have Alot Of Good Players Let Him Go In Peace
Yaaaa zuchita kukoma kumbali yathu nomads! Osamatenga mapleyer ngat amenew kupita nawo kuchingabwe fc coz angakayambe befuu chifukw cha utsiiii!
Ooh yes koma nde machine
Mwayitha Manoma, Tiyenazoni. Chitimu Chikungane Mokwanila.
U are wllkm guys
Awa magulu ootcha manda akamapita mtown…..imeneija pernaty?
Tamulandila Blessings Hope It Will Really B a blessing 2 us mwadzina lake
Takulandila tembo
Welcome
Aifuse MAN U MaSTAR Akachuluka TEAM Sichita bwino
koma akakwanitsa kudumpha nkhuku? ameneyi basi tsogolo latha ngati Mr Epac #Thindwa
zikachuluka sizidyeka
All d£ best
Ndiutio APA akuoneka mazidala okhaokha APA?
Kuwoneka kuti kusula maplaya noma zimavuta kulibwino atenge paneli yonse ya silver
Team yama cuptain malata,kamwendo,chembezi,Tembo,cholopi and mulimbika
And haters will say it’s a photoshop
Zabwino Zonse Tembo!
kkk ndinadabwa penote imeneija
Mighty Wanderers FC woyeee-eeeeee