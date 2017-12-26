Warning: WhatsApp will STOP working on these phones, are YOU affected?

WhatsApp, the world’s popular instant messaging app, will stop working for a number of users at the end of this week, the company has confirmed.

The hugely-successful Facebook owned messenger app will drop support for BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 and older, on 31st December 2017.

The move was pushed forward from end of last year.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has rolled out a feature where users will be able to delete sent messages.

“Both you and the message recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp for the message to be successfully deleted” announced the company on its blog.

Users have seven minutes to delete the message after it’s sent.