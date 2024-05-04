Match-week 5 of the 2024 TNM Super League of Malawi brings about some exciting fixtures but one thing for sure is that the two city derbies set on Saturday afternoon will catch most of the attention.

Just when the two giants of Malawi football, Bullets and Wanderers, will lock horns in the famous city rivalry in Blantyre this afternoon, simultaneously Mzuzu City Hammers and Moyale Barracks will be in a tussle for the bragging rights in the Mzuzu city.

The Hammers go into the Mzuzu derby off the back of a decent start to the new season, having registered three wins and only a single match from the four they have so far played. Interestingly they find themselves on second position on the league table, just a point league leaders Silver Strikers.

Mzuzu City Hammers

Speaking in his prematch interview, the Hammers Coach, Elias Chirambo, said they want to keep the winning streak going on when they face their cross-town rivals.

“It will be an exciting match but what we want is to keep on pushing and collect more points, we are playing at home and we will use that advantage to win the match,” said Chirambo.

On the other hand, the military side, Mafco, is just two points and three positions behind their territorial enemies and will be hoping for a good Saturday afternoon at the Mzuzu Stadium which could see them break into the top four of the league with a win.

Coach for Moyale, Prichard Mwansa described the Mzuzu derby as an in-house war involving teams sharing the same stadium and many things together.

“This is a tough game as you know these teams share things in common, we use the same venue, and some players live together let’s say we are almost like brothers. Playing Hammers is like we are playing against our own. We trained well and we expect our boys to do exactly we tell them to do,” said Mwansa.

On 6 meetings now, Mzuzu City Hammers have failed to register a win over Moyale Barracks. Will the military side continue their dominance in the Mzuzu Derby or things are braced for a change this afternoon?