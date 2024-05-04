Cometh the hour, cometh the day. Malawi pulses to the rhythm of football-not just any football, but the one that will be played at the country’s oldest football stadium. The storied rivalry between FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers is more than a match; it is a cultural spectacle, a showcase of passion, and a reflection of the nation’s soul.

This match is a tapestry woven with threads of long-standing tradition and fierce competition.

When Bullets and Wanderers take to the field, they carry with them the weight of history and the expectations of legions of fans who see this game as more than a battle for points is a battle for bragging rights.

On derby day, the streets of Blantyre become a sea of red and white stripes clashing with white and blue patterns.

Jerseys, face paints, and banners are not just fan attire; they are armour. Every chant, every cheer, and every wave of the flag is a testament to the loyalty that these fans have for their teams.

So, this is more than a derby. This is about their pride and who is the boss of the town. This tactical analysis will preview the tactics that can be expected from both sides.

Tactical Analysis

Bullets’s strength

One of Kalisto Pasuwa’s main principles throughout his coaching career has been to overload the centre of the pitch. After the departure of Chimwemwe Idana last season, the Zimbabwean was forced to fund an alternative solution to the inverted full-back tactical concept.

The use of Patrick Mwaungulu and Lanjesi Nkhoma removed the option of having wingers occupy the half-spaces and create numerical superiority.

Clyde Senaji gave the solution by playing as a “false centre-back,” pushing in the middle to create the necessary numerical overload which forces the opponents to narrow their defensive block, leaving spaces on the flanks for the wingers to have lots of 1v1 situations.

In case Senaji is not available, Yankho Singo steps up to replace him. To gain the advantage of numerical superiority in the central park, Mwaungulu is used as a right winger with the instruction to constantly get inside, leaving a wide lane free for Gomezgani Chirwa to push up. The build-up with three will be again possible with Singo, Ernest Petro, and one full back.

Another solution is to use Nkhoma as a classic winger and have Precious Sambani as an inverted full-back. The challenge with this tactic is that Sambani can’t get inside, offering passing options for switching sides, but he does not have the necessary skills to stay there for long periods and operate as a pivot.

This will provide an additional attacking option of creating a 2v1 on the flanks, helping Nkhoma to cut inside and do his favourite type of cross: the in-swinger.

Wanderers’ strength

Nsazwirimo Ramadhan, in contrast to Pasuwa, has based his tactics this season mainly on the 4-4-2 formation. Up front, Christopher Kumwembe will be the main forward, acting as a target man with his ability to receive long balls and find passes to the wingers running behind his back or hold the ball and pass back to midfielders coming for support.

Kalisto Pasuwa

For the midfield, four players will fight for a starting position, with Felix Zulu, Blessings Singini, Wisdom Mpinganjira and Isaac Kaliyati having an advantage against Francisco Madinga. In case Ramadhan wants to strengthen even more in the midfield, Zulu, who is the player with the most duels, will be dictating play to win the midfield battle.

The impact of Felix Zulu

He has been one of the most important players for the Lali Lubani side throughout his career with the Nomads.

Against Bullets’s biggest strength, which is the presence of many quality players in the middle of the pitch, or an inverted winger trying to progress the ball forward through the thirds, Zulu can be a decisive factor. A man-oriented approach and the presence of two strong and aggressive defensive midfielders like Bakilinho Mwakanyango and Zulu could be the solution.

He tries always to be able to offer near-pass support to the centre-backs for them to drive forward with the ball if it’s feasible.

Creating scoring opportunities

Against a team with so much possession during games, Wanderers must have a specific plan on how to attack. Recovering the ball higher up the pitch with a fast forward pass could be one option while the other one is to use Kumwembe as the target man and the fast winger in Mpinganjira, exploiting the spaces behind the back line.

The fast wingers for Wanderers may be the key for Ramadhan’s team to win the match. Against a team that likes to build up in threes, there will be available spaces on the flanks for 1v1 situations and counterattacks. Mpinganjira and Kaliyati excel in attacking 1v1 situations, but to have more impact, the attacking midfielder would need to attack with the wingers, which would be the most possible option.

The transition to attack is probably the most appropriate time to hurt Bullets. With centre-backs sitting on the half-line when the ball is in the final third, there will be lots of free spaces behind.

A solution to take advantage of that would be to keep one or two players on the half line to take advantage of that situation. This includes risk as Wanderers will have to defend with eight players against Bullets, but on the other hand, it will force Bullets’ defenders to keep a deeper position and not get too involved in the attack.

Key Battles

Fierce midfield battle

The two giants meet at a time when their sets of linkmen are having good games, especially in central midfield.

Bullets have found stability in Yankho Singo and Ernest Petro protecting the backline and initiating attacks.

The Nomads also have a hard-working engine room from where Felix Zulu and Blessings Singini are playing the games of their lives.

An epic battle in the middle of the park is on the cards and it could decide the afternoon.

Wanderers’s much-improved defence

In recent seasons, Wanderers’ biggest fault was their backline. But, they tremendously improved at the back as they were the only side to concede fewer goals (16) than the rest of the teams. In the current season, they have only let in one goal from four matches, keeping three clean sheets in the process while Bullets have conceded two from the same number of games.

Players to watch

Yankho Singo: The midfielder has seamlessly stepped up to the plate after being handed an opportunity in the starting XI, emerging as one of the more consistent performers in Bullets squad. Singo has only missed one fixture this season, but his presence brings much-needed stability to Bullets’ midfield.

Blessings Singini: He is enjoying a decent debut season for Wanderers after joining the club from Mzuzu City Hammers. With his experience and composed demeanour, he is providing stability in the middle of the park. It wasn’t a surprise to see him banging his first man of the match accolade when Wanderers defeated FOMO FC 3-0 a fortnight ago. He is one to watch.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this showdown between the two rivals will be highly anticipated and intense. Both teams have shown their prowess in the opening four matches this season, with Bullets aiming to defend the title they won last season and Wanderers proving their resurgence under Ramadhan.

Ultimately, the outcome of the match will depend on the ability of both teams to execute their tactical plans and capabilities on scoring opportunities, making it a fascinating clash to determine the boss of Blantyre.