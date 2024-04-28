Moyale Barracks on Sunday failed to use their home-ground advantage. The Lions of Kaning’ina forced to a goalless draw against Dedza Dynamos as the battle for MK100 million hits up in the TNM Super League.

The hosts dominated the first half and had plenty of chances through Raphael Phiri and Emmanuel Allan who were not sharp enough in the final third.

The visitors were a better side in the second half, but just like their opponents, they failed to beat goalkeeper Simeon Harawa who was in top form with excellent saves throughout the final half and goalless it ended.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Moyale’s Prichard Mwansa said it was a tough game and collecting a point is better than dropping all the points.

“It was a tough game even though we missed a lot of chances, especially in the first half. It is a point gained rather than two points lost. There are still more games to come and we will do better,” he said.

Dynamos Coach, Andrew Bunya, blamed the loss on poor officiation.

Moyale Barracks

“We played well as you witnessed for yourself, but some decisions by the referees frustrated us, but all in all, that’s football,” he said.

The draw means Moyale has seven points from four games, sitting sixth in the standings while Dedza has three points from the same number of games and is 13th in the table.

At Mpira Stadium, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers failed to reclaim the top position after they were held to a goalless draw by Bangwe All Stars. Felix Zulu had his first-half goal disallowed in a frustrating afternoon for the Lali Lubani boys.

The results see Wanderers dislodging Bullets in the third position with eight points due to their superior goal difference over the defending champions.

As for Bangwe, they are still winless and are 14th in the table with just two points from four games.

In Karonga Stadium, Karonga United registered their second win of the season by beating Mighty Tigers 3-1 to move into the 7th position with seven points. The Northern Region-based side scored their goals through Kennedy Mwakabaghe, Saulos Moyo, and Allan Chihana while Precious Chiudza scored for Tigers.

A strike each from Olson Kanjira and Zeliat Nkhoma inspired Kamuzu Barracks to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Civil Service United at Civo Stadium. KB’s goals were scored in the first half while on-loan striker from Bullets, Emmanuel Saviel Jnr scored late in the second half for the servants who have just one win in their last four games.

The Soldiers are 5th in the standings with eight points while the Servants are 11th with three points.

At Mulanje Park, Chimwemwe Nyoni’s first-half strike was enough to inspire FOMO FC to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Chitipa United to move up to ninth in the table with six points. This was FOMO’s second win in four games whilst Chitipa is in position 12 with three points from the same number of games.

Both teams have played four games each. Silver Strikers still leads the table with ten points, seconded by Mzuzu City Hammers with nine points.