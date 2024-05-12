Flames coach Patrick Mabedi has named a 31-man provisional squad of local based players which will start camp on Monday in preparation for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers next month.

Malawi will host Sao Tome at Bingu National Stadium on Thursday June 6 before facing Equatorial Guinea away in Malabo four days later.

FAM Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the team will camp in Blantyre for two weeks before moving to Lilongwe on 27th May.

“During the camp, players will be allowed to return to their respective clubs to fulfil club assignments where necessary. Wanderers and Silver Strikers players will join the camp later due to club engagements as the play in a Kamuzu Day celebrations ceremonial match. It is expected that the team will travel to Lilongwe on 27th May 2024 to continue with its preparations for the two matches. The list of foreign based players will be released later on,” said Zakazaka.

The following is the full list of local based players:

Goalkeepers: Innocent Nyasulu (FCB Nyasa Bullets), Charles Chisale – (Creck Sporting Club), George Chikooka (Silver Strikers) and Blessing Juma (Civil Service Sporting Club)

Defenders: Mark Lameck, Tatenda Mb’alaka, Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers),. Stanley Sanudi, Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers) Yamikani Mologeni,Blessings Mpokera, Precious Sambani(FCB Nyasa Bullets), Alex Kambilinya and Kelvin Banda (Wakawaka Tigers)

Midfielders: Chrispin Mapemba, Patrick Mwaungulu, Lanjesi Nkhoma, Lloyd Aaron, Chikumbutso Salima (FCB Nyasa Bullets),Wisdom Mpinganjira, Blessing Singini (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers),Moses Banda (Civil Service Sporting Club),Chimwemwe Idana, Uchizi Vunga, Patrick Macheso (Silver Strikers), Wongani Lungu – Mzuzu City Hammers FCs

Strikers: Adiel Kaduya (Silver Strikers), Zeliat Nkhoma(Kamuzu Barracks), Ephraim Kondowe ( FCB Nyasa Big Bulletss),Chrstopher Kumwembe, Gadi Chirwa (Mighty Mukuru Wanderers)

Source: FAM