Police at Kanengo in Lilongwe have arrested four people for stealing assorted beer manufacturing materials at their workplace while four other people have been arrested for buying the stolen materials.



According to Kanengo Police Station Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, Navaneeth Kumar who is the General Manager for the company which manufactures spirit beer, told police that on 17 January 2024, he discovered that brand stickers, flavours, empty cartons and bottle tops were missing.



Working on the complaint, the law enforcers launched investigations leading to the arrest of the suspects, four of whom are the company’s workers who allegedly sold the items to the other suspects.



Sub Inspector Ngwira reported that during the investigations, police have also recovered some of the stolen items and it has been discovered that the receivers are suspected to have been using the materials to make unlicensed beer.



The eight suspects are expected to appear in court soon to answer two respective charges of theft and receiving stolen property.



Meanwhile, police say investigations are still underway to arrest other suspects and recover the remaining items.

The law enforcers have since warned people against making unlicensed products including beer, as this is punishable by the law.