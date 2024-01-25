The First Grade Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has sent two street connected children to Chirwa Reformatory Centre in Zomba after they robbed a man of a laptop bag, smartphone and K20,000 cash while armed with panga knives.

According to Kanengo police public relations officer Sub Inspector Gresham Ngwira, Sub Inspector Esnart Phiri, told the court that on 7 January this year at around 17:00 hours, the two, aged 17 and 15 while armed with panga knives, robbed Mr James Wilson of a laptop bag, an Itel phone and K20,000 cash all costing K120,000.

Sub Inspector Phiri further told the court that this happened in the city’s Area 28 when the complainant was coming from his business errands.

Appearing before Magistrate Diana Mangwana, the two pleaded liable to the charge of robbery contravening section 301 (2) of the Penal Code.

Making submissions, prosecutor Phiri asked the court to send the two children to reformatory centre as one way of reforming their behaviour saying by going around with panga knives, the two children showed that they are dangerous to the society.

In her determination, Magistrate Mangwana agreed with the state and therefore, ordered the two to go to Chirwa Reformatory Centre in Zomba and said their stay at the centre should help them change their behaviour so that they grow into responsible citizens.

The two children hails from Ngomani Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.