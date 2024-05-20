Faith M’bwana from Biwi in Lilongwe is now a millionaire after winning K1 million in the ‘Kuthandiza Omwe Alibe Kuthekela Kupita Patsogolo’ project by Triephornia Mpinganjira.

The 24-year-old commended Mpinganjira for the offer which she said is going to uplift a lot of youths who have brilliant business ideas but are failing to reach their destiny due to lack of capital.

She added that she will use the funds for the intended purpose considering that it has been her dream to expand her business.

“My idea is to expand my chips business. I make a profit of K6,000 every day, meaning I make K180,000 in a month. I want to establish another 4 benches where I will employ four young men to work for me which means that I will be making K36,000 per day,” she explained.

M’bwana has a diploma in Biomedical Engineering which she obtained from the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) and she did not further her education due to financial challenges.

In his remarks, a representative for the project, Ephraim Nyondo, said he is glad that they are reaching out to the youths who have passion and ambition to change their lives and become ones who can contribute to the development of this country.

This project is running up to December this year and it was designed to award 18 lucky youths who will present their business ideas as start-up capital via a link to the Triephornia Mpinganjira Facebook page.