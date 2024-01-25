Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says she is impressed with progress of construction of a laboratory at Police College Hospital in Zomba.

The minister expressed her appreciation on the project progress during a tour of Zomba Police College on Wednesday.

She said the laboratory was an essential component of a health care system and was looking forward to completion of the testing facility.

She assured people at Zomba Police College that construction works and installation of equipment will finish by March this year and that handover will be made by the same month.

“By March this year , we will handover the laboratory to Police College Hospital so that it should start helping patients here,” the minister added.

Deputy Inspector General responsible for Administration, Happy Mkandawire said the laboratory will improve delivery of health services at Police College Hospital, adding this will help to decongest other hospitals. He added seek laboratory services at Zomba Central Hospitals.

Police College Hospital provides health care for people from Chikanda, Mpunga, Mpondabwino, Chinamwali and other areas in Zomba City..

Zomba Police College Hospital laboratory is being constructed with financial assistance from the Global Fund.