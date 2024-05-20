President and Commander in Chief of Muvi wa Chilungamo Revolutionary Party (MRP) Bantu Saunders Jumah, says the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank were established to stop African countries from developing.

Jumah has noted with great concern that the two institutions, instead of raising the living standards of people, are now depriving people of heavy burdens in African countries destroying their economies.

He said the Tonse Alliance government entered into negotiations with the two institutions in 2020 giving instructions depriving the citizens of suffering through devaluation of the Malawi Kwacha which started at 25 per cent, 4 per cent, and 44 per cent and today, a team from the IMF is demanding 30 per cent devaluation of the Kwacha.

Speaking through his Facebook page followed by millions of people in Malawi and Africans in the continent, Jumah said President Chakwera don’t care about the debts the country has which have chained all the citizens including newborn babies.

Jumah said President Chakwera has been proved to be a puppet of the two institutions by receiving orders to devaluate the local currency thereby bringing in human suffering and depriving people’s lives claiming that devaluation has brought hardships to citizens in Africa.

He said President Chakwera has from 2020 been heard that he is fixing the problems created by the DPP-led government and at the same time failing to arrest and prosecute senior DPP members but labelling the DPP as the destroyer of the country.

The MRP President said the IMF and World Bank want to give the country more loans so that by next year the debts could reach K16 to K17 trillion and looking at the ground to match with the money borrowed, there is nothing to show what they have done with the money.

“If Tonse Alliance in 2020 could have gone to South Africa to borrow 20 billion US Dollars, Malawians could not have suffered the way they are,” said Jumah.

He said the commissioning of 20 tractors after 4 years of extravagant borrowing will end up being given to politicians, their families, friends and close relatives who have opened briefcase companies for government tenders and contracts.