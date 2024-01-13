The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), has vehemently refuted rumours circulating on social media platforms alleging that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has ordered it to nullify all newly demarcated electoral boundaries.

For the past few days, social media platforms were a washed with speculations that the IMF has directed MEC to nullify all the newly demarcated boundaries saying it may badly affect the forthcoming general election on financial grounds.

However, the Commission through a press statement dated 12 January, 2024, signed by its Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, has refuted the rumours claiming there has not been such a directive from IMF.

“The Malawi Electoral Commission (the Commission) categorically refutes rumours circulating on social media and other platforms alleging nullification of the newly demarcated electoral boundaries on instruction from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Contrary to these unfounded speculations, the Commission wishes to clarify that there has been no nullification or reversal of the recently established 229 constituencies and 509 wards. They remain valid and will be implemented as planned for the 2025 General Election,” reads part of the statement.

The statement further says the boundary review process was a meticulous and transparent exercise undertaken with utmost diligence and in accordance with Constitution of the Republic of Malawi and the Malawi Electoral Commission Act and that the electoral boundaries as determined by the Commission were confirmed by the National Assembly on 18 November 2022 as required under the Constitution.

The commission further mentioned that as provided under the Constitution, the next review of boundaries will only take place in 2032and I has encouraged citizens to always verify the authenticity of information before sharing it to prevent the spread of misinformation and causing unnecessary panic.