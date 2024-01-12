Silver Strikers head coach Pieter de Jongh is demanding K500 million from the club, saying the Central Bankers have not been paying for his apartment as well as medical and vehicle insurance.

The Dutch national who is in Kenya has said in an interview with the local media that the club has been treating him unfairly.

According to De Jongh, Silver has not paid for his apartment and vehicle insurance for three months and for his medical insurance for a year.

He added that he has left the matter in the hands of his lawyer and has given the club two weeks to address the issue.

De Jongh has since refuted reports that he has resigned as Silver head coach.

” I am still the head coach. I love my players, fellow technical staff and the fans, but it is the board that has been very unfair to me,” he told The Nation.

Silver Strikers chief executive officer Patrick Chimimba has also told the local media that De Jongh is still the club’s head coach and they have not received any resignation letter from him.

The outspoken Dutch coach joined Silver in February last year and did not win any trophy in his first season at the club.