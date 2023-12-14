Police in Lilongwe have arrested six suspects and recovered 276 bags out of the 319 bags of groundnuts worth K27.2 million that were stolen from a warehouse at Chitipi location, along Lilongwe-Mchinji road on the night of December 10, 2023.

Lilongwe Police spokesperson Inspector Hastings Chigalu has identified the suspects as Sautso Mandala, 40, Dyton Kudzala, 42, Douglas Makalani, 34, Noel Balala, 23, Thokozani Kachigwada, 39, and Daniel Gwadani, 32.

On the said date, the suspects connived with the watchmen who were on duty to break into a warehouse and steal the said bags before escaping the scene.

After their arrest, the suspects led detectives to Manota Area in Mchinji, along Malawi-Zambia border where recovery of the 276 bags was successfully made.

The suspects will appear in court soon to answer applicable charges.

Sautso Mandala hails from Traditional Authority (T/A) Ganya, Ntcheu, Dyton Kudzala comes from T/A M’bwatalika, Douglas Makalani and Noel Balala hail from T/A Malili, Thokozani Kachigwada comes from T/A Mazengera, all in Lilongwe District, whilst Daniel Gwadani comes from T/A Mlonyeni, Mchinji.