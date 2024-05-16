Baka City’s struggle in the elite league continued on Thursday afternoon as they got hammered 4-1 by Mighty Tigers at Kamuzu Stadium to continue donating points to fellow TNM Super League teams.

The Northern Region-based side were coming from a 1-all draw away to FOMO FC and they targeted to return to Mzuzu with four points, but, they got a heavy beating to remain winless since earning promotion to the Super League.

So far, they have played seven games with two draws lost four and they are yet to register a win.

Tigers got their first goal through an Own Goal by Robert Kolnel before Alex Kambilinya, Ivirn, and Masambiro Kalua completed the riot in the second to help Leo Mpulura’s side register their biggest win in the 2024 season.

Taniel Mhango pulled one back, but it was too late as Tigers maintained their lead to the end of the match.

Speaking after the game, Mpulula said it was a good day for the team.

“It was a good day for us because we won, three points are very important, and one game at a time, there is a lot to be done and we are going back to work on mistakes we spotted,” he said.

Baka City’s caretaker coach, Davie Muyombe, blamed the loss on the injury to their first choice shot-stopper.

“Things are not working according to our plans, our first choice goalkeeper got injured in the morning during a warm-up and this set-back was costly as you saw how our second choice goalkeeper committed errors. The future is bright and we are going to work on the mistakes that we encountered today,” he explained.

Tigers are on fifth position with 11 points, while Baka are anchoring the table with two points. Bothe teams have played seven games each.