Days after Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president Peter Mutharika declared his intention to join the presidential race at the forthcoming party convention, Kondwani Nankhumwa has said he is ready to face any candidate including Mutharika.

This is according to Nankhumwa’s press statement dated 14th December, 2023 where he was commenting on DPP’s National Governing Council (NGC) meeting which was held on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in Mangochi.

In the statement, Nankhumwa expressed excitement that finally Mutharika has acknowledged the importance of adhering to the court order which directed the party to hold the convention within 90 days, hence the resolution to have the anticipated convention on 26 and 27 December, 2023.

“I am personally pleased that after persistent delays, the DPP President His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and his supporters have finally acknowledged the necessity for the party to adhere to the court’s determination. It is crucial to hold an elective convention within the prescribed 90 days to elect torchbearers for various positions going forward.

“Additionally, I welcome APM and his supporters’ agreement on the importance of abiding by the party’s Constitution rather than introducing unfamiliar concepts as contained in the so-called functional review document,” reads part of the statement.

Nankhumwa has further commended the DPP president for coming out of his cocoon and declaring his interest to stand as the presidential candidate at the convention, but he was so quick to point out that he is not intimidated by Mutharika’s public declaration.

“I am particularly relieved that APM has openly declared his intention to stand as a presidential candidate at the National Convention. His earlier silence on this matter was highly polarizing and posed a significant threat to dividing the party.

“In the same vein, I reiterate my commitment and resolve to compete against any candidate(s) vying for the position of President for DPP, including Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika. Now that APM has publicly engaged, I hope this marks the beginning of a healing process as we gear up for the 2025 elections,” reads another part of the statement.

However, Nankhumwa has pleaded with the party to ensure a level playing field for all presidential candidates and those contesting for other positions at the National Convention saying this will firmly entrench intra-party democracy within the DPP.

He has also expressed concern over the prioritization in the formation of a disciplinary committee over a National Convention Committee.

“I am of the firm view that establishing a Convention Committee would have been essential to manage and oversee the upcoming convention process inclusively. Rather than focusing on this vital aspect, the NGC’s emphasis on creating a disciplinary committee raises suspicion. There are concerns this might be deliberately crafted to impede the full participation of certain members in the process leading to the National Convention,” added Nankhumwa in the statement.