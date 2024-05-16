In a calculated move to cut accommodation expenses, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers football club has inked a one-year partnership agreement with Golden Peacock Hotels.

During the signing ceremony in Blantyre, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers’ CEO, Panganeni Ndovi, highlighted that the agreement entails providing the team’s players with accommodation services whenever they travel to destinations where Golden Peacock Hotels are located.

This initiative is aimed at reducing costs for the team while ensuring players’ comfort and enhancing their performance both on and off the field.

Ndovi emphasized, “The partnership aims to provide Wanderers with comfortable accommodations, further enhancing their performance on and off the field of play.”

Golden Peacock’s marketing officer, Khunbo Gwede, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, citing Wanderers’ prominent status in the country.

Gwede stated, “Wanderers is a big brand and one of the biggest teams in the country. We are excited to be associated with this team, and we anticipate more positive developments to come.”

This partnership reflects a growing trend in marketing strategies among teams in the country’s elite league, as more clubs forge partnerships with various firms to enhance their operations and visibility.