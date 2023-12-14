A Malawian Socialite and Entrepreneur who stays in America, Chawezi Banda, popularly known as Cha Cha on Wednesday visited Malingunde School for the blind in Lilongwe where apart from interacting with the learners, she donated various assorted items.

The items include Sugar, Cooking Oil, Rice, Soya Pieces among others.

Speaking during the donation Cha Cha said she felt it was very important to extend such a gesture as one way of showing love and care to the kids during this festive season.

According to Chacha, every citizen has a responsibility of helping those grappling to make ends meet.

“I felt it was necessary to share the little I have to these kids this festive season. The bible teaches us to show love to the underprivileged,” she said

Malingunde School for the blind HeadTeacher Huxley Frank Tundulu expressed gratitude for the gesture saying it was timely as the school is currently facing various challenges including good shortages.

However, the head teacher also appealed to the corporate world to borrow a leaf from Cha Cha and help Malingunde school for the blind with basic needs including food and learning materials like Braille Papers among others.

Malingunde school for the blind was established in 1971 and currently has enrollment of 57 blind learners.