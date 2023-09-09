Police at Jenda in Mzimba have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly hacking a police officer on the head with a hoe after police went to the man’s house to arrest him over alleged robbery.

The man has been identified as Ausward Mwale.

Jenda Police Spokesperson Macfarlane Mseteka says the incident occurred on Thursday night (7 September) at the suspect’s house at Suwe, around Jenda trading centre.

Police suspect that Mwale was involved in several robbery offences around Jenda and the law enforcers went to his house to arrest him.

“They successfully surrounded his house but unfortunately, and as they were entering, the suspect picked a hoe and hacked one of the detectives on the head and the officer sustained a deep cut. Other officers managed to overpower the suspect and he was later apprehended,” Mseteka says.

The injured officer was rushed to Jenda Rural Hospital where he was treated as an outpatient.

Apart from robbery, Mwale has also been charged with acts intended to cause grievous harm or prevent an arrest which is contrary to section 235 of the penal code.

Mwale hails from Suwe Village, Traditional Authority Mzikubola in Mzimba district