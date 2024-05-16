One of Malawi’s leading tobacco buyers, JTI Leaf Malawi, has re-launched a promotion named ‘Mlimi Wozitsata Ayiphule’ for a second year running to reward its growers who continuously deliver high-quality leaf in quantities that satisfy the company.

Addressing reporters at Santhe in Kasungu on Wednesday, JTI Leaf Malawi Corporate Affairs and Communications Director, Limbani Kakhome said the promotion is done to encourage the growers to deliver contracted volumes of tobacco, on time and within the accepted quality, especially in times when the country is experiencing dwindling levels of production and heightened levels of intermediate buyer activity or illegal vending of the leaf.

He further revealed that the promotion started on April 15, the day the tobacco market opened, and it will run until the market closes.

He went on to say that all JTI growers are eligible and stand a chance to win various prizes including one of three fully registered motorcycles, 300 bags of NPK fertilizer, 300 bags of Urea fertilizer, and numerous consolation prizes.

“Winners will have their prizes delivered at their respective homes,” he explained.

One of the growers from Chigodi Zone, Micheal Mbidzi, commended the company for supporting the farmers with the prizes they will get after winning the promotion considering that the opportunity comes with different packages that farmers cannot afford on their own.

Mbidzi pledged to continue delivering quality leaf so that he can stand a chance of winning the prizes.

Last year, JTI handed over three sets of a diesel engine maize mill and huller and three motorcycles to six clubs or estates. Others shared 100 bags of NPK fertilizer, 100 bags of urea, and 100 pruning saws through the promotion.