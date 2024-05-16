The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church has organized a soul-enriching mega crusade which will take place at Jenda in Mzimba district next week.

One of the organizers, evangelist Dr. Ernest Kaonga, said the mega crusade, which is anticipated to be one of the largest spiritual gatherings in the history of the church, will start next week Sunday 26 May to 8 June 2024.

Evangelist Kaonga said the gospel feast has been organized to enrich the soul and deepen the spiritual experience of people in these last days which have been characterized by the signs which Jesus Christ prophesied.

While wooing people to be part of this two-week-long crusade, Dr Kaonga mentioned that Malawian SDA pastors who have shaken Zambia led by president of Malawi Union Conference Tonny Nyirenda, are set to deliver messages of hope and faith.

“The Jenda-Mzimba Mega Crusade is set to take place from 26 May to 8 June 2024, and it will draw attendees from across the nation. The uniqueness of this crusade is that it will feature a line-up of esteemed preachers who are well-known for their inspiring and transformative sermons. So we are inviting the general public to come and partake with us in this gospel feast,” explained Kaonga.

Kaonga further indicated that there will be daily evening service from 5-7 pm and setting the stage will be music performances by Namasalima Singers, the Zenengeya Family, and other groups including sole artists.