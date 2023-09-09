New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been sidelined from the England One-Day International (ODI) cricket series due to a hamstring injury sustained during training in Cardiff.

A subsequent scan confirmed a low-grade injury, necessitating rehabilitation. Milne will remain in England for recovery.

CHESTER-LE-STREET, ENGLAND – AUGUST 30: Adam Milne of New Zealand during the 1st Vitality T20 International between England and New Zealand at Emirates Riverside on August 30, 2023 in Chester-le-Street, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He had also featured in the T20I squad against England but struggled to make an impact.

Ben Lister, a left-arm pacer from Kent, replaces Milne for the ODIs.

“We have short turnarounds between these matches and want to try and look after the players as much as possible with the upcoming schedule.

“With Ben already here in England it meant we could have him join the squad at short notice without the recovery time of a bowler joining from New Zealand mid-series”, New Zealand’s coach, Gary Stead, told ICC Cricket.