The 2023 Fam Goshen Women’s National Championship is complete after the conclusion of pulsating quarter-finals on Wednesday.

However, the semi-finals list comprises Lilongwe-based teams namely last year’s runners-up Ascent Academy, Malawi Defence Force ( MDF) Lionesses, Civil Service United Women, and Silver Strikers Ladies.

This means Silver Ladies will face Ascent while MDF Lionesses will meet Civil Women in the semi-finals slated for this Friday at the same venue.

Silver Ladies booked their semi-final place after a 3-1 victory over Moyale Barracks in a late kick-off with goals from Linda Manda, Deborah Henry, and Chikondi Gondwe while Chippo Ngwenya scored the consolation goal for the Mzuzu -based soldiers.

Silver Ladies coach Andrew Chikhosi said Moyale gave them a good run for their money.

” It was a difficult match as we were playing Northern Region champions. We did not play our usual maybe the girls were under pressure. We have been looking forward to the match against Ascent and this is payback time,” said Chikhosi.

Moyale coach John Chimwala said lack of experience cost them the match.

” The girls were a bit jittery due to lack of experience,” said Chimwala.

In an early kick-off, Civil Women registered a 6-0 emphatic win over MK Academy. Bernadette Nyenga, and Thandie Bilima each scored a brace while Evelyn Nthala and Alinafe Mpira scored one goal each.

Civil Women coach Collins Pofera said the focus is on the semi-finals against Lionesses.

“We are MDF Lionesses, who are champions in the Central Region. We expect a tough game but they should not underrate us,” said Pofera.

MK Academy coach Khumbo Sibale said despite the defeat there are several positives from the competition.

” We have a young team and for us, this is a learning process. We hope next time will do better,” said Sibale.

Source: FAM