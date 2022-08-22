Fredokiss organizing ‘Free Mussa’ protests

Mussa with his Mussa

Youthful politician cum hip-hop artist Penjani ‘Fredokiss’ Kalua is organizing protests against John Mussa’s conviction.

Writing on his Facebook platform, Fredokiss confirmed the news.

“We are planning a Youth Parade. A Solidarity walk to display our stand against Selective Justice. This one is for John Mussa. Details will be shared soon. Let’s Walk the talk and Make a Generational Statement #FreeJohnMussa,” said Kalua.

This has attracted massive positive feedback from Malawians. According to the citizenry, it is high time they translated their social media anger into action.

“For so long we have been making noise on social media and they think we are incapable. We want John Mussa to be released. The ghetto is ready to storm the said streets,” said one of the Malawian youths on social media.

Mussa, 19, was slapped with 8-year jail term in June, over illegal possession of Indian hemp weighing 134 kilograms.

The legal action did not satisfy the general public, arguing that some people who committed offences of similar nature got lenient penalties.

