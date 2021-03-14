Village headman jailed 14 years for rape

Mponela First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 51 year old village headman, Jeremiah Pemba, to 12 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a 17-year-old girl.

The court heard through the state prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Gladys Jentala that on March 7, 2020 the complainant went to pluck pumpkin leaves and while there the suspect Jeremiah Pemba forced her down and raped her.

The suspect told the victim not to tell anyone about the matter and he also warned her that if she will do so she will die.

In court, Pemba pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape which contravenes section 133 of the penal code.

However, the state paraded four witnesses to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt.

Jentala asked the court to give the accused a stiff punishment to deter would be offenders.

First Grade Magistrate Anthony Banda concurred with the state Prosecutor and sentenced the convict to 12 years Imprisonment with hard labour.

The village headman hails from Pemba village in the area of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa District.