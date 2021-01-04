Two arrested over Chamba

By Topson Banda.

Police at Mponela in Dowa District have arrested two suspects for being found in possession of Chamba.

The two suspects have been identified as Phillip Isaac and Yohane Kanyenda and they committed the offence on 2 January, 2020 at Mponela Trading Centre.

According to Mponela deputy Police publicist Macpatso Msadala, it is reported that the two suspects had a laptop bag full of loose Chamba which they were offering for sale.

However, a prospective buyer tipped the police who then arrested the suspects.

Upon searching the bag, the law enforcers found Chamba weighing approximately 5 kilograms. The drugs will be analysed at Chitedze Research Station.

The two suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of Chamba which is contrary to regulation 19(1) as read with section 4(a) of dangerous drug act.

Philip Isaac hails from Chigumba village in the area of Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu district and Yohane Kanyanda hails from Chingowe village in the area of Traditional Authority Mkukula in Dowa district.