People on social media have said Minister of Youth and Sports Ulemu Msungama’s leg is in his head after the minister left Malawi for India to seek medical attention on his leg problem.

Weirdly, a clip of Msungama with his head covered in bandages, prompting people on social media to ponder whether the Sports Minister’s leg is in his head.

Others alleged without any confirmation from Msungama or Government that the Minister had gone India on hair problems.

“He went to have hair transplant on his balding head”, wrote one person on Facebook.

“Did he have a brain tumour?” Wondered another on Twitter.

“Mankhwala a danzi apezeka ku India ndipo si chitedze”, joked another on a WhatsApp group.

Government has footed the bill that is allegedly over a 100 million Malawi kwacha. Meanwhile, hospitals and health centres in the country are running dry of drug stocks.