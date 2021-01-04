Three children drown in Lilongwe

Three children aged from 6 to 11 drowned on Saturday at Matseketa stream in Lilongwe.

Public Relations Officer Lilongwe Police Station Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho identified the three as Jabali Mussa aged 9, Wanda Kulinji aged 11, and Phillimon Maluwa aged 6.

Kachikho said the three drowned when they went to the stream to swim.

Kachikho added that Police visited the scene and later medical personnel from Kamuzu Central Hospital conducted postmortem of all the bodies and found out that the children died due to hypoxia secondary to drowning.

In a related development, a 28-year-old man identified as Lazaro Mangani drowned in Lingadzi river as he was coming from a drinking joint.

Meanwhile, police have advised parents and guardians not to allow kids to play along the rivers and streams.

They have also advised the general public not to cross swollen rivers when drunk.