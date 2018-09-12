Malawians urged to go for HIV test

Lighthouse Trust in Malawi has called on Malawians to voluntarily go for HIV test in order to know their status as one way of reducing HIV transmission.

In an interview, Lighthouse Ambassador to Malawi Manzoor Bheda said HIV test is good for people’s wellbeing as it assist them to know their status and they start receiving treatment if found HIV positive at an early stage .

Bheda added that Lighthouse Trust has contributed to the national response to HIV together with the Ministry of Health through Kamuzu Central Hospital and Lilongwe District Health Office and will continue with the provision of the services in the city.

Bheda also encouraged health personnel to continue with the good work in providing quality services to the nation.

He said since the official opening of the Lighthouse Trust in 2001, the organization has managed to establish three Centres of Excellence for integration, HIV prevention, treatment and care.

Lighthouse has also maintained presence in over 10 districts in Malawi a development which he described as a priority for all.

Concurring with Bheda, Lighthouse Executive Director Professor Sam Phiri said the organization has made great key achievements since it is able to provide quality services on various HIV related diseases including treatment for Hypertension and Tuberculosis (TB).

He said Lighthouse also manages to make sure that people who would like to know their HIV status are provided HIV testing and counselling services.

Lighthouse Trust is working with Community Based Organizations (CBOs) to help and encourage those living with HIV where they can get the treatment and how they can live a healthy everyday life.

The organisation has centres such as the Martin Preuss as well as technical assistance to ten facilities in Lilongwe District and Maula Kachere Prison.