Man impregnates granddaughter

A 53-year-old man in Mchinji is in police custody for raping and impregnating his 16-year-old granddaughter.

Police have identified the suspect as Chaphankhwani Wilson.

Mchinji Police Public Relations Officer Kaitano Lubrino said the victim lost her parents in 2012 and opted to stay with the grandfather as her caretaker and guardian.

The grandfather had been taking care of the girl but since June this year he started sexually abusing her in exchange for school fees.

The girl later reported the matter to Mchinji Police Station where she was referred to Mchinji District Hospital for medical examinations and results showed that the victim is nine weeks pregnant.

Meanwhile, police have charged the rapist with incest which is contrary to section 157 of the penal code and he will appear before court soon when investigations are over.