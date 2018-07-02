APM warns ‘intruders’ they will be kicked out

President Peter Mutharika has warned candidates at the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) convention who want to win positions in order to disturb the party that they will be kicked out.

Mutharika was speaking at the Comesa Hall in the commercial city of Blantyre when he launched party’s third convention.

Mutharika who is also DPP president said he knows that there are several individuals who have been sent by DPP opponents to contest for various positions at the convention.

He added that he deliberately accepted their intentions to contest but he threatened that he will not tolerate any nonsense from them.

“I will deal with you such that you will not even know where you came from,” the president warned.

In his speech, Mutharika also said he will ensure that the country’s opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) should remain in opposition.

The Malawi leader said MCP is good at opposing even on things which need no opposition.

He then encouraged delegates to endorse him as the party’s president.

“All those in opposition especially Malawi Congress Party are good at opposing. I will try my level best to make sure that they are in opposition and they should continue to be in opposition up to 2084,” said Mutharika.

He further added that Malawians should never lose hope claiming that his government is doing great in as far as developing the country is concerned.

He also claimed that if he were to rule Malawi for 36 years, the country would develop like Singapore.

At the convention which is underway, Mutharika has been confirmed as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe went unopposed as DPP Vice President for the North while Bright Msaka also went unopposed as Vice President for the East.