59 survive road accident in Dowa

At least 59 people survived with injuries when a lorry which they were travelling in overturned on Saturday morning in Dowa.

According to Dowa police station spokesperson Richard Kaponda, a Hino Ranger which was being driven by Tsirizani Sandram (21) lost control after the driver failed to negotiate a sharp corner at Chiponda Village between Chezi and Mvera police roadblock on the Lilongwe-Salima road.

The vehicle had 60 passengers on board in its compartments meant to carry goods and upon arrival at the said village, it then lost control which led it to overturn consequently throwing passengers on the road.

“One of the passengers, Boswell Muyendakuti (25) of Chidothi Village, T/A Mkukula in the district survived with a fracture on the right leg,” he explained

The publicist further said 13 of the passengers were referred to Dowa District Hospital with 46 victims being treated as outpatients at Chezi Catholic mission hospital in the district.

Dowa has three main roads passing through it: Lilongwe-Mzuzu M1, Lilongwe-Salima and Lumbadzi-Dowa boma-Chezi road.

Many vehicles on these roads overload passengers which can easily cause accidents.