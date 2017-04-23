APM urges Malawian athletes to win medals

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has urged Malawian athletes to start serious preparations so that they should bring home medals from the 2018 Commonwealth games in Australia.

Mutharika made the remarks at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe during welcoming of the Queen’s Baton Relay.

Mutharika said officials and athletes who are preparing for the games should emulate Malawi’s neighbours and start bringing home something.

“The 2018 Commonwealth games are only one year away. I would like to urge all responsible officials and athletes to start preparations for the games now so that we can improve our performance and start winning medals. Our neighbours also used to underperform at the games but now they are able to win medals from the games,” Mutharika said.

“Let us learn from our neighbours how they turned the tables around to start winning medals at the games,” He added.

Malawi’s Head of State said that he is committed to continue associating with the Commonwealth family and also support development programmes in the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth games are played by all Commonwealth member countries such as Malawi and Zambia.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will be in the country for the weekend and later it will be in other Commonwealth countries.

The Baton Relay will then be taken to Gold Coast in Australia where the games will be played next year.