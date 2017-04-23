Police impound 16 vehicles

Police in Dowa district have impounded sixteen motor vehicles in a traffic check that they conducted.

Dowa Police Spokesperson Richard Kaponda has said that the vehicles are not fit to be on the roads and some were exceeding the capacity

According to Kaponda, the check that was conducted along Dowa-Lumbadzi road on Friday was meant to prevent road accidents that have been occurring on this road and to maintain minimum seating capacity.

“Dowa police station received a complaint from some passengers that uses this road that some minibus drivers are exceeding motor vehicle capacity and when they saw traffic police officers working ahead on the road they reverse the motor vehicles and run away.

“On this day traffic and general duties police officers came up with one team and conducted ad hoc roadblocks on the road (Dowa-Lumbadzi road) and managed to impound sixteen motor vehicles,” said Kaponda.

All the motor vehicles have been detained and are at Dowa police station for offences under Road Traffic Act.