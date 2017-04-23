No team from Nkhatabay in Simama League

Nkhatabay remains the only district in the north with no representative in the Northern Region Simama Football League this year.

Despite having some district competitions such as the Vuwa Kaunda League, no team in the district showed interest to play in Simama League.

The list that Northern Region football Association (NRFA) released shows that the league this year will be contested by 16 teams from across the region.

League administrators sought to decrease the number of teams in order to increase competition and reduce cases of teams not showing up for games.

This has seen some teams such Mzuzu United, Zolozolo United and Kaporo being left out.

The league however will include newcomers such as Ipota, Rumphi Pilates and former Super League side Embagweni United who have returned to the Simama League after a three year hiatus.

NRFA general secretary Masiya Nyasulu recently told Malawi24 that they only accommodated teams that met league requirements and paid full affiliation fees.

The qualified teams are

1-Fish Eagles

2-IPota Shooting

3-Chilumba Barracks

4-Karonga Utd

5-Rumphi Med

6-Rumphi Pirates

7-Ekwendeni Ha

8-Ekwendeni Utd

9-Lura Utd

10-Bolero Utd

11-Lufita Utd

12-Kawaza Utd

13-Luwinga Utd

14-Zolozolo FC

15-Mhocc

16-Embangweni Utd.