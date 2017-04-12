Za Fever Night attracts local music heavyweights

Giants in local urban music will on 6th May set Blue Elephant on fire at an event dubbed Za Fever night.

Blantyre based artists who specialise in different genres will share the stage at the occasion marking a stylish entry into winter season.

The line up of performers also includes celebrity disk jokeys who will make things happen on the deck. Musicians on the menu are Blackjack, Barry One, Big Lu, Rina, Young Kay, Cyclone and Iceberg, and Haso.

The menu will also accommodate other musicians. In a city where entertainment finds a home, the winter period promises to be sandwiched with warm vibes by its artists during live performances.

6th May, will be one of the nights that will prove this argument.

Information seen by this publication shows that there is something special for ladies.

There will be free entry for the first 20 ladies before 10 PM. Cyclone returns to active recording and live performances after a long absence from the scene.

A few years of battling cancer sidelined him from music.